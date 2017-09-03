Hooker nightmare as client turns baboon

IN a scene of drama akin to a horror movie, a commercial sex worker in Bulawayo bolted out of a hotel naked when a client who had hired her for an all-night sex romp allegedly turned into a baboon-like creature in the process of making love.

The incident which reads like the ending of a Hollywood B-movie horror flick reportedly happened on 19 August at a hotel in Bulawayo (name supplied).

Narrating the nightmarish experience, amid sobs, the self-confessed hooker Sandra Mpofu who was initially reluctant to share the gory tale said she met the man on the day in question while coming from the shops to buy bread.

Mpofu who stays at a downtown flat said upon making negotiations, she suggested to her client that they should go to her place and have a good time for $30 a night.

The man, Mpofu said, however, refused to go to her apartment requesting that they should go and share ecstasy in the sack at a local hotel where he was booked.

“It was around 7pm on my way from the shops to buy bread when I met that man close to my place. We started talking and in the process he said he was looking for a woman to spend a night with. Upon making negotiations I charged him $30 for the night before I immediately phoned a taxi which took us to the hotel where he said he was booked.

“Suspicion initially got the better of me when he didn’t decline to pay the amount I charged him unlike other clients who usually give me headaches when I charge them the same figure,” said Mpofu.

When they arrived at the hotel; the man reportedly started caressing Mpofu while on their way to the room.

“When we entered the room he quickly undressed before he started kissing me. He later went into the toilet leaving me lying on the bed semi-naked.

“When he came back after sometime, he again started caressing me all over the body. When we were about to enjoy each other I was shocked when I realised that he was now developing some animal-like hair all over his body.

“Before he fully inserted his organ, I screamed when I realised that he had completely changed into a baboon-like creature on me. I quickly stood from the bed and later ran while screaming for assistance. It was like a horror movie to me,” said Mpofu with tears down her cheeks.

She further said when she bolted out of the room the man caught up with her outside where she was narrating her ordeal to one of the security guards.

But this time he had reportedly changed into a human being.

“When he came to where I was narrating my ordeal to one of the security guards he started shouting at me while demanding back his money and I gave it back to him. While I was waiting for a taxi, I saw two police officers who were on patrol and told them what had happened.

“They, however, refused to buy my story and I took them to the room where the drama had occurred. When we got to the room fortunately, it was not locked and there was no one but a jacket which later mysteriously disappeared much to the shock of the police officers,” she said while trembling.

She added: “I really regretted ever engaging in this trade. Just imagine he is the last client I have served and from that night I started having continuous menstrual bleeding and this has never happened in my life since I started taking Depo-Provera two years ago.

“As if the pain is not enough, each time I try to have sex with a client, his organ will not rise to the occasion before he starts writhing in pain while also complaining of severe abnormal pains. This has happened thrice and I have since sought help from prophets who told me that the man was trying to use juju to have sex with me.”

Mpofu, who is now recovering after she sought help from prophets and pastors, insisted that she was planning to quit the world’s oldest profession.

Meanwhile, B-Metro’s spirited efforts to solicit comment from the security guard who is alleged to have assisted Mpofu drew a blank when he said he was not allowed to speak to the Press. – B-Metro