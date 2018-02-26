Why Tsvangirai Appointed Chamisa And Mudzuri As Vice Presidents: Job Sikhala Reveals

Job Sikhala has revealed why the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai appointed Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as co-vice presidents to Thokozani Khupe.

Speaking during an interview with Ruvheneko on Monday, Sikhala said he confronted Tsvangirai and asked him why he had appointed Chamisa and Mudzuri as vice presidents. He said Tsvangirai explained that he did not have confidence in the current standing committee leadership. Said Sikhala:

Job I have failed to have confidence that none of them will be able to continue with my legacy in the event that anything happens to me. I have done this as an alternative measure so that I open the race to everyone. So that anybody that is interested has an opportunity to be heard. However I specifically did the appointment of the two vice presidents because I have got no confidence in all of the current top leadership of the party.

On July 15, 2016, Tsvangirai appointed Chamisa and Mudzuri as vice presidents in a move that was seen as an attempt to map out a succession roadmap. At the time, Tsvangirai said he had been given the directive to appoint the two by the party’s national council. Said Tsvangirai:

In line with the directive given to me by the National Council, I have now appointed Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as Vice Presidents of the party. The two will join Thokozani Khupe in assisting me in the execution of my responsibilities and preparing the party for the next election