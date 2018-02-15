Government Issues Statement On Tsvangirai’s Death

Government has instructed the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria to assist Morgan Tsvangirai’s family in any way appropriate.

Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba said Government — which had been footing Mr Tsvangirai’s medical bills has instructed the embassy to assume the costs that Tsvangirai’s family may incur in bringing his body to Zimbabwe, pending decisions to be made later.

Said Charamba:

The leadership is now aware of the sad passing on of VaTsvangirai. In the interim, while the family is taking the necessary decisions, the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria has been instructed to help in any way appropriate in the circumstances including assuming the costs that are attendant to the proper handling of the body of the late.

Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer of the colon at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg at around 5pm yesterday. He was 65.