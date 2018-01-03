Chiyangwa Claims That He Tried To Make Mnangagwa VP In 2004, Says He Was Brains Behind Tsholotsho Debacle

Businessman and Zanu-PF activist, Phillip Chiyangwa has claimed that he was the mastermind of the 2004 plot to elevate current President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the Vice Presidency.

The plot which ultimately failed became known as the “Tsholotsho Declaration” or the ” Tsholotsho Debacle” and resulted in a most of the people involved in the plot getting expelled from the ruling Zanu-PF party. The Tsholotsho Declaration also created acrimony between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his former ally turned fierce critic Professor Jonathan Moyo.

Almost 13 years after the incident, Chiyangwa is now claiming that he was the brains behind the plot and that the plan was conceived at his rural home in Zvimba. Chiyangwa told a funeral that his staring role in the plot resulted in him getting arrested in 2004 on allegations of spying.

Since the fall of former president Robert Mugabe and the corresponding ascendancy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chiyangwa has been at pains to distance himself from the Mugabe administration and the G40 Faction. Chiyangwa has gone as far as releasing a video trying to distance himself from Mugabe’s G40 Faction despite the fact that he recorded himself declaring his support for first lady Grace Mugabe. Chiyangwa also attended Grace Mugabe’s last public rally, the now infamous Super Sunday Church Interface Rally where the former first lady made numerous allegations against then-Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.