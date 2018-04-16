Why Robert Mugabe Jr is not offended when people call his mother “Gucci Grace”

Zimbabwean former first lady Grace Mugabe’s son jokingly said that he saved his mother’s contact number as “Gucci Grace” – before laughing and retracting the statement during an interview with a local radio station, Zim Metro.

Robert Jr said that the nickname “Gucci Grace”, which was given to his mother for her love of expensive clothes, does not bother him at all.

He said that he saw the nickname as a way through which people showed their admiration for the former first lady.

“I have actually saved her number in my phone as ‘Gucci Grace’… get out, I am playing. No, I mean she likes dressing nice and funny enough she does not even have Gucci in her closet, funny thing. But, I guess because it’s a G, so it’s ‘Gucci Grace’ and I like the name now because a lot of people like Gucci more than they hate Gucci. So, you going to love Gucci, you going to love Grace,” said Robert Jr.

Grace became a controversial figure during the time that her husband, Robert Mugabe, was in power.

Her hopes of succeeding Mugabe were dashed when the army forced the nonagenarian from power in November, and Emmerson Mnangagwa took over.-News24