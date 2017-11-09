News Ticker

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa’s Zimbabwe debut ends in defeat

Tendayi Darikwa passes forward (Image: Dan Westwell)

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa’s international debut ended in defeat as Zimbabwe lost 1-0 to Lesotho.

Darikwa was in the starting XI as Zimbabwe were beaten by a stoppage time goal in the friendly at the Sesotho Stadium in Maseru, Lesotho.

The 25-year-old was raised in Nottingham but qualifies for the Warriors through his father.

Nottingham Forest's Tenday Darikwa takes on Aston Villa's Keinan Davis
Nottingham Forest’s Tenday Darikwa takes on Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis (Image: Dan Westwell)

In January he said he would be keen to play for Zimbabwe when he was still a Burnley player.

Darikwa joined Forest for £2m in the summer from the Premier League side.

He has featured 15 times but lost his place at right-back to Eric Lichaj until an injury to Armand Traore saw Lichaj move to left-back, giving Darikwa a chance to return to the side.




