MPs must serve the people: Speaker

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda has implored parliamentarians to adhere to their constitutional mandate and promote democracy without fear of favor in their line of duty.

Addressing delegates at the Liaison and Co-ordination Committee retreat in Bulawayo this Saturday, Advocate Mudenda said parliamentarians are sworn to serve the people.

“Parliamentarians should understand that they are sworn to serve the people by undertaking their oversight role through the use of the constitution as their guiding manual in their pursuit to promote democratic principles that the Zimbabwean government adopted. They must advance the people’s concerns without fear or favour,” he said.

The Attorney General, Advocate Prince Machaya said failure by the inter-ministerial committee to convene meetings as per the cabinet directive has had a negative effect on the progress on alignment of bills to the constitution.

The two-day annual retreat seeks to take stock of the parliamentary business during the fourth session with a view to map the way forward.