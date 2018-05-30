Since 2008 Zimbabwe has been holding harmonised elections whereby representatives of local authorities‚ parliament [National Assembly and Senate]‚ provincial councils and‚ most importantly‚ the presidency are elected.

By James Thompson

The five-year cycle is around the corner and President Emmerson Mngangagwa is due to proclaim an election date within the next week or so.

It’s vaunted as the country’s most important election since independence in 1980 particularly because it will seek to endorse or discard “the new dispensation” that came into power through military intervention‚ seeing the fall of Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

With the election season in its home stretch‚ there has been a heightened electoral mode in the socio-economic as well as political environment.

To start with‚ had you been a tourist in Harare on Monday and stumbled upon a group of people chanting “hure‚ hure‚ hure”‚ know that they were calling a female presidential candidate a “prostitute” outside the High Court.