‘Prostitute’ accused of sleeping with son

A Bulawayo woman has approached the civil courts seeking a protection order against her lover who allegedly accuses her of prostitution and sleeping with her 20-year-old son.

Lindiwe Sibanda claims that her live-in boyfriend Rabson Ncube from Douglasdale suburb was also in the habit of snooping through her phone looking for incoming and outgoing calls.

She said Ncube was disturbing her peace by constantly harassing her saying she was fond of bedding her son.

“I am the applicant in this matter and the respondent Robson Ncube is my live-in boyfriend and we started staying together two months ago after dating for two years. The respondent has been abusive towards me before we even started staying together.

“He forcibly takes my phone to check the latest calls and messages I would have received or sent. He insults me saying I’m a prostitute and too close to my son and as a result we sleep together. The other day he waited for me in the bush while on my way home from town and threatened to beat me up for no apparent reason,” said Sibanda.

Ncube who apparently feared the humiliation of a trial didn’t come to court leading the presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya to grant a default judgment in favour of Sibanda.

The magistrate ordered Ncube not to emotionally, verbally and physically abuse the applicant. – B-Metro