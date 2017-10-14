Professor Moyo languishes in custody

A Kwekwe-BASED ex-military man is in custody facing impersonation charges.

Professor Moyo allegedly purchased and registered multiple Econet mobile sim cards under the names of prominent figures ranging from senior Government officials, police officers to journalists.

Moyo was initially arrested on October 4 after impersonating Mr Arron Nhepera, deputy director in the President’s Office, as he sought to dupe businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The businessman became suspicious and phoned Mr Nhepera before lodging a police report, leading to Moyo’s arrest.

Police investigations revealed that Moyo had other registered Econet SIM cards in the names of Prosecutor-General Ray Goba, Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare permanent secretary Mr Ngoni Masoka and journalist Richard Chidza.

The accused is facing one count of unlawful possession of an identity card belonging to another, contravening Section 10 of the Registration Act Chapter 10:17.

Moyo is also facing four counts of fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

The accused first appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Dzumbira last Wednesday, in the Chivayo case, where he pleaded guilty and was ordered to return the following day for judgment. – Sunday Mail