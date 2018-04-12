Govt Officials Being Investigated For Corruption, Face Arrest: George Charamba

In an interview with Larry Kwirirayi on ZiFM Stereo on Monday evening, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba said some Government officials are currently being investigated for corruption and will be arrested as soon as investigations are over.

He was responding to a question on targeted arrests on G40 members. Said Charamba:

Except, the persons who have cases to answer were persons who were in the government that made way to the new dispensations, isn’t it? It’s not being suggested that I should go to Buhera and arrest someone merely to balance it off. If the question is about the integrity in the use of public resources then necessarily, those that were in government will have a case to answer. And really the questions in terms of which persons answer is not a closed chapter. It is ongoing. There are quite a number of investigations underway. Investigations involving persons who are even in Government as we speak and when the investigations are done and complete definitely those persons would be arraigned before the courts.

More: Chronicle