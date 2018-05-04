VP Kembo Mohadi not dead, Mnangagwa refutes rumour

While launching the Zanu-PF election manifesto at the Harare Conference Centre (HICC) on Friday afternoon, President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed that one of his vice presidents Kembo Mohadi is still not feeling well. Mnangagwa said Mohadi could not attend the launch because he is not feeling well.

Said Mnangagwa:

The Vice President and second secretary Cde K D Mohadi in absentia he is not feeling too well we wish him a quick recovery.

Last month, Chairperson of the Mines and Energy Portfolio Committee Temba Mliswa revealed that Mohadi was in South Africa were he is receiving medical attention. It is not clear what the Vice President is suffering from. Mohadi was scheduled to appear before the portfolio committee in his capacity as former State Security as well as Home Affairs Minister, to answer questions on the alleged disappearance of $15 billion worth of diamonds from Chiadzwa.