UAE offers assistance to Harare Central Hospital in Zimbabwe

HARARE,– The UAE has offered assistance to Harare Central Hospital in Zimbabwe, with the aim of raising the hospital’s capacities and its level of services for patients, especially in key specialisations, and as part of its humanitarian and developmental initiatives for the Year of Zayed, with the support of the health sector of Zimbabwe.

The assistance offered includes medical equipment, such as Electrocardiography (EKG) devices for babies, incubators and medical beds for premature babies, as well as surgery beds.

The UAE Embassy in Pretoria stated that this support coincides with the Year of Zayed and is a realisation of the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to support friendly countries and provide services for their residents and ease their suffering, especially in the health services sector, in line with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, UN.

Fatima Youssef Al Suwaidi, First Secretary of the UAE Embassy in Pretoria, handed the assistance to officials from the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs of Zimbabwe, with the attendance of Director of the Health Services Department at the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, and the Coordinator of the Middle East File of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Zimbabwe, as well as Director of Medlife Paramedic Services.

Director of the Health Services Department at the Ministry of Health thanked the UAE Government and added that the medical aid will raise the hospital’s capacities, especially to conduct critical surgeries and care for new-born babies while expressing his desire to cooperate and improve the medical capacities of other hospitals.