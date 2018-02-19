Tsvangirai’s death: Mugabe remains ‘conspicuously silent’, says report

Harare – Zimbabwe’s ex-president Robert Mugabe has reportedly not said a word since the death of his toughest rival Morgan Tsvangirai.

The former trade union stalwart, who posed the most formidable challenge to Mugabe’s nearly four-decade hold on power, died on Wednesday last week in a hospital in South Africa where he was being treated for colon cancer.

Tsvangirai, 65, founded the MDC in 1999. He was among the most prominent critics of Mugabe, the long-time authoritarian leader who was ousted from power in November.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mugabe has kept a “conspicuous silence” over his long time rival’s death.

Tsvangirai once served under Mugabe for five years during the national government of national unity formed in 2009 – 2013.