Man trashes houses in sadza portion fury

A man from Poyi Village under Chief Mapiravana in Mberengwa went berserk, broke a door and windows at his grandparents’ houses following a dispute over sadza.

The matter came to light when Lewis Mukwaya (28) appeared before Mberengwa magistrate Miss Evia Matura facing a charge of malicious damage to property. He pleaded guilty.

Mukwaya shocked the court gallery when he attributed his behaviour to a snake that he sees in his dreams.

“Your worship, l deeply regret what l did but it’s beyond my control. Every night l dream of a snake licking my feet and when l wake up l usually have no control over the things l do,” he said.

However, magistrate Matura dismissed Mukwaya’s statement as a mere claim, saying he was trying to justify his wayward behaviour.

“Those are just claims that you are trying to use to justify your actions. What you did was uncalled for and you are expected to protect your grandparents, but you did the opposite.

“Your are therefore sentenced to 30 days in prison which is wholly suspended on condition that you pay a restitution of $63 to the complainants,” said Miss Matura.

The agreed facts are that on May 9, around 9pm, Mukwaya entered his grandmother Sheila Sibanda’s bedroom hut and hurled obscenities at her, accusing her of leaving a small portion of sadza for him.

Sibanda went out of the room while Mukwaya took an axe, struck and destroyed the door and three window panes.

He proceeded to the room where his grandfather Nhondo Konoliwe was sleeping, took a log and destroyed nine windows.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Mukwaya’s arrest.

Miss Wadzanayi Shayanewako prosecuted.