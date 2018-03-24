Justin Bieber ‘can’t stop thinking about Selena Gomez’

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker and the brunette beauty recently ended their turbulent romance, but Justin is still in love with Selena and despite attending a concert with Baskin Champion earlier this week, he’s only interested in one girl.

An insider told People: “He isn’t dating. He thinks and talks about Selena all the time. The chapter with her is definitely not finished.”

Baskin is the sister of Abby Champion, who is currently dating Justin’s close friend Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Justin, 24, is determined to rekindle his romance with Selena, but pals of the American star reportedly consider him to be a “bad influence” on her.

A source previously shared: “There’s a big crew of people [in Selena’s circle] who really don’t like Justin and they especially don’t like him with Selena.

“A lot of her friends really don’t like him. They think he’s bad news for Selena and don’t approve of the relationship. They think he’s a bad influence on her and she becomes really dependent on him.

“She’s so generous and loyal and puts 100 percent of herself into everything, including her relationships, which isn’t always the healthiest.”

Justin has made an effort to develop a better relationship with Selena’s friends and family – but they’re not convinced he’s a suitable boyfriend.

The insider added: “Justin does care what her friends and family think and has tried to win them over, but some of them are just over it. They’re there for Selena and support her no matter what, but don’t feel like they need to welcome back Justin.

“If you notice, Selena keeps her friends and Justin separate – when she’s with Justin, it’s just Justin, and when she’s with her old friends, it’s just them. They don’t really overlap anymore.”