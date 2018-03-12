Kwese TV Removes 6 Channels From Its Subscription Service

Satellite and broadcasting network Kwese TV has announced that it will be removing 6 channels from its subscription service effective Monday the 12th of March. According to Kwese TV, the change is to enable it to streamline its services. The Channels which are being removed are

We publish the press statement from Kwese TV below in full:

Pan-African broadcaster, Kwese TV, is undertaking a staggered review of its branded/owned channels to streamline already existing and new content to give viewers a more targeted viewing experience.

This means channels including Kwese Movies 1,2 and 3, Kwese Family, Kwese Know and Kwese Inc will temporarily go off air starting 12 March as we work to revamp the look and feel of the Kwese brand to create a new and exciting identity while also taking a tailored content grouping approach which will ensure ease of navigation for our customers on all our multiple platforms.

Having been in the market for over a year, we now have a better understanding of our audiences and their content consumption patterns, these insights are guiding a full revamp strategy which is aimed at providing a complete face-lift for the brand, also keeping true to the provision of premium, exclusive and first to market programming for the entire family.

Kwese customers can expect a new, exciting and innovative brand as we continue to revolutionise the media industry in Africa. Being one of the newest entertainment companies with the primary objective of providing affordable premium content, we need to constantly review what we have and how to improve it to ensure our viewers are getting the best deal possible.

Active Kwese subscribers can continue to enjoy the rest of our owned channels including Kwese Prime, Kwese Stories and Kwese Kids until the revamp is complete. They can also check out over 60+ premium third-party channels with leading global shows and our extensive sports offering on Kwese Sports 1,2 and Kwese Free Sports. We also exclusively bring them amazing world-renowned live games and tournaments through the NBA, ESPN, NFL amongst other first of their kind partnerships.