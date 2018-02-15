UK Denies Reports That It Will Deport 2500 Zimbabweans, Says It Prefers Voluntary Return

The United Kingdom (UK) has dismissed reports that it will deport 2 500 Zimbabweans. The Uk clarified on the matter saying that although it had discussed migration with its Zimbabwean counterparts, it wanted voluntary returns for the limited number of Zimbabweans who are illegally in the UK. Reports of repatriation came days after British Minister for Africa Harriet Baldwin visited the country on her first tour of the state.

Writing on social media site, Twitter, the UK embassy said:

Suggestions the UK is deporting thousands of Zimbabweans are inaccurate. We discussed migration briefly, as we do with many countries – and how to co-operate on the small number of Zimbabweans who are in the UK illegally. Voluntary returns remain our preferred option.