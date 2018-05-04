News Ticker

ZSE market cap reaches $9.6bn

May 4, 2018 Staff Reporter Capital & Money Markets 0

The total value of shares on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has risen to $9.6 billion with foreigners dominating share deals this week.

The week saw mixed levels of trading with foreigners continuing to be the key active investors on a market that saw the total value of shares being on an upward trend.

The trend also saw total value of shares reaching $2.3 million by close of trading today, foreigners bought shares worth $195.4 million against sales at $593.8 million.

Total trades of 96 were registered by Friday (today).

The all share index rose by 1.07 percent to close at 101.62 points, the industrial shares index registered a 1.05 percent growth to end at 340.35 points.

While the top 10 share index was 0.55 percent up to 102.99 points.

Even the mining counters were also on a high note as the resource index rose by 1.76 percent to 126.86 by close of trading today.

Index   Closing (Points)Previous (Points)Change (Points)% Change 
All Share101.62100.54+1.08+1.07
Industrial340.35336.82+3.53+1.05
Top 10102.99102.43+0.56+0.55
Minings126.86124.66+2.20+1.76




