ZSE market cap reaches $9.6bn

The total value of shares on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has risen to $9.6 billion with foreigners dominating share deals this week.
The week saw mixed levels of trading with foreigners continuing to be the key active investors on a market that saw the total value of shares being on an upward trend.
The trend also saw total value of shares reaching $2.3 million by close of trading today, foreigners bought shares worth $195.4 million against sales at $593.8 million.
Total trades of 96 were registered by Friday (today).
The all share index rose by 1.07 percent to close at 101.62 points, the industrial shares index registered a 1.05 percent growth to end at 340.35 points.
While the top 10 share index was 0.55 percent up to 102.99 points.
Even the mining counters were also on a high note as the resource index rose by 1.76 percent to 126.86 by close of trading today.
|Index
|Closing (Points)
|Previous (Points)
|Change (Points)
|% Change
|All Share
|101.62
|100.54
|+1.08
|+1.07
|Industrial
|340.35
|336.82
|+3.53
|+1.05
|Top 10
|102.99
|102.43
|+0.56
|+0.55
|Minings
|126.86
|124.66
|+2.20
|+1.76