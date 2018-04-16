Zimbabwe stocks up 12 percent

HARARE – Thin trading volumes characterised share dealings on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) today despite a 12 percent growth registered by the all share index.

Only one counter Axia registered a gain in terms of overall trading to 9.524 percent ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Blue chip counter Old Mutual dropped by 0.211 percent to close at 565.19 cents a development attributed by analysts to disposal of shares by investors.

Other counters traded unchanged including Seedco whose share price was constant at 1.95 percent.

The mining counters were also unchanged at a time when a bill proposing the listing of all mining companies based in Zimbabwe is being considered by regulatory authorities.

index closing (points) previous (points) change (points) % change all share 90.68 90.57 +0.11 +0.12 industrial 303.61 303.24 +0.37 +0.12 top 10 90.31 90.32 -0.01 -0.01 minings 123.33 123.33 +0.00 +0.00