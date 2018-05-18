Forbes has released their list of The World’s Most Powerful Executives for 2018 and a number of them are from the tech industry.

The 10 executives on the list manage businesses that are worth $5 trillion altogether, which is almost the same amount as the GDP of Japan.

Here is a closer look at the list of the World’s 10 Most Powerful Executives 2018.

1. Jeff Bezos

Bezos the CEO and founder of Amazon.com and he has a real-time net worth of $131,2 billion. He is number one on Forbes list of the World’s Billionaires. Amazon.com was initially an online bookstore but now people can buy things like toys and electronics on the site. In 2013 he purchased The Washington Post for $250 million. Space travel is also his passion and Blue Origin, his aerospace company is developing a reusable rocket.

Jeff Bezos Photo: Facebook

Larry Page is the CEO of Google’s holding company, Alphabet. He is also the co-founder of Google which was founded in 1998. He has a real-time net worth of $50,4 billion.

Larry Page Photo: Facebook

3. Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg is the co-founder and CEO of Facebook. The social networking site which was founded in 2004 had a revenue of $41 billion according to Bloomberg. He has a net worth of $72,5 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg Photo: Facebook

4. Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett is the chairman and the biggest stakeholder of an investment company called Berkshire Hathaway. The company owns Clayton Homes, Geico and MidAmerican Energy. He also has stakes in Coca-Cola and American Express. Hre has a real-time net worth of $84,6 billion.

Warren Buffett Photo: Facebook

5. Jamie Dimon

Dimon is the CEO of one of the largest banks in the United States in terms of assets. He started working at American Express in 1982. He joined JP Morgan in 2004 and shortly thereafter he became the CEO and chairman of the company. His real-time net worth is $1,31 billion.

Jamie Dimon Photo: Facebook

6. Jack Ma

Ma is the founder and chairman of the Alibaba Group in China. Alibaba is the biggest e-commerce company in the country. The Alibaba Group had a revenue of $23,5 billion in the year to March 2017 according to Bloomberg. Ma has a real-time net worth of $41,9 billion.

Jack Ma Photo: Facebook

7. Doug McMillon

McMillon is the CEO and President of retail company Walmart Inc. According to Forbes, he is the youngest CEO to lead the company since the founder Sam Walton.

Doug McMillon Photo: Facebook

8. Tim Cook

Tim Cook is the CEO of one of the biggest technology companies in the world, Apple. In 2017 Apple brought in over $48 billion in net income. He also sits on the Board of Nike and Duke University. In a 2017 Time magazine article Cook’s net worth was estimated to be worth $625 million.

Tim Cook Photo: Facebook

9. Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the CEO of a Tesla, the makers of high-performance electric cars. Tesla also sells sedans and sport utility vehicles. He is also the CEO SpaceX, a space exploration company. Musk has a net worth of $19,1 billion.

Elon Musk Photo: Facebook

10. Ma Huateng

Huateng is the co-founder and CEO of Tencent Holding, a Chinese messaging services. Tencent has close to 900 million users and it had a revenue of $22,9 billion according to Bloomberg. His net worth is $45,5 billion.

Ma Huateng Photo: Facebook

– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE