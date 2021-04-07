Zimbabwean Working In Warzone Palma Mozambique Missing

Celestino Joaquim Taluza, a Zimbabwean who was working in the warzone town of Palma in northern Mozambique has reportedly gone missing. Messages posted on social media alerting the public to appeal to those with knowledge about his whereabouts to get in touch with his family. Read his post:

A Zimbabwean working in Cabo Delgado Celestino Joaquim Taluza has gone missing. He worked for Alpha in the town of Palma. Mr Taluza has been missing since the attack in Palma a week ago. Any information contact Joseph Taruza on +258865090955 and +25885618003.

This comes after Islamist militants attacked Palma a week ago killing an unknown number of people while hundreds are reported to have fled from their homes.

Reports suggest the militants are now in full control of the town although authorities claim otherwise.