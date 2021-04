Hopewell Chin’ono predicts 2023 Zanu PF landslide

Hopewell Chin’ono has supported the view that the ruling ZANU PF will win the 2023 election adding that it’s the “truth” that opposition MDC Alliance supporters don’t want to hear.

Chin’ono was commenting on a Tweet that suggested that ZANU PF will win and the MDC Alliance will once again claim that the election has been manipulated.

The post read:

2023 Zanu has already won elections. 2024 People’s advocates (Advocate Thabani Mpofu and others) kuma courts. 2025 people’s president (Nelson Chamisa) start preaching illegitimate. 2026 still giving supporters hope on social media 2027 Supporters famba Nero Famba (Go Chamisa Go) 2028 history repeat its self!