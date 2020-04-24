Zimbabwe First Lady involved in fatal car crash

HARARE – Zimbabwean First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has been involved in a fatal car accident, according to information trickling in through sources.

Details are still sketchy but a source said there were a number of deaths but the First Lady herself was not injured.

Prominent Zanu PF support Kudzai Mutisi confirmed this on his social media platform.

Mutisi did not say where the Mrs Mnangagwa was heading to. Zimbabwe is under lockdown due to Coronavirus.

Auxilia Mnangagwa is the wife of the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa. She is the former house of assembly member of Chirumhanzu Zibagwe, a seat she gave up after she became the first lady.

In July 2019, an alleged phone conversation between Auxilia Mnangagwa and army officer Colonel Samson Murombo was leaked online. In the conversation, Auxilia Mnangagwa accuses Murombo of spying on her in a bid to get to her husband, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Auxilia also accuses Murombo of trying to kill her and suggests that if their target is Mnangagwa, they deal directly with him instead of harming her.

More to follow…..