Zimbabwe ruling party blasts Mugabe family over burial changes

HARARE – The beleaguered ruling Zanu PF says revelations that the late former President Robert Mugabe will be buried privately at his rural home in Zvimba is most unfortunate.

In a statement Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the all patriotic Zimbabweans were shocked to learn of the developments as the government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Mugabe family including chiefs from Zvimba had agreed that the late national hero would be buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Moyo said the State was already in the process of building a special mausoleum at the site which was approved by his family.

He said the party respects the wishes of the family but however is saddened by the maneuvers that boarder on political gimmicks as they belittle the revolutionary icon.

“The former late President was the founding father of this nation and trivializing his remains by scandalously throwing it from pillar to post, particularly after an amicable agreement had been reached with the family that his remains be interred at the National Heroes Acre is belittling the revolutionary icon,” said Moyo

Moyo added that the revolutionary party will forever remain grateful to the late iconic leader and can only say “Go well, rest in peace Gushungo.”