Zimbabwe miners body says Rushwaya should face the music

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation national general council chairperson Makumba Nyenje has said the law will take its course with regards to the on-going suspended president Henrietta Rushwaya saga amid reports the organisation is investigating the secret bank accounts which she opened.

In an interview with the Zim Morning Post Nyenje said the management committee will convene soon to deliberate on the secret accounts which Rushwaya opened without the knowledge of the organisation.

“As the management committee we recommended to the General Council the suspension of the duo as per the constitution. Hence need to hold the special General Council meeting once we get clearance from the police. I have since delegated the General Council Secretary to book for the meeting in the soonest possible time,” Nyenje said.

“We have set a special committee to investigate the secret CBZ ZMF accounts comprising of the Treasurer General, Acting President, General Council Secretary and the ZMF General Council Chairman.

“The committee is chaired by the Treasurer General. The committee should report its findings to the General Council in the special General Council meeting,” he said.

Nyenje also dismissed reports in some sections of the media as malicious were he is said to have defended Rushwaya.

“I have no duty to report the unfinished business of the federation to the press hence my diplomatic approach when I was interviewed by members of the local press.

He also said he never benefitted anything from Rushwaya in his personal capacity. “The point to remember is she got to that position through Matabeleland South province and procedurally it is the same province mandated to recall her from the executive or we invoke the provision of section 6.13.4 of our constitution once convicted to recall her from the Executive.”

“Let us all support and direct all our energies n making sure that the image of the organisation is not tarnished.

“We all have to support our acting president Marufu Sithole as he delvers his mandate.