Zimbabwe govt Deputy Minister mocks Tanzania coronavirus response

THE motor-mouthed Zimbabwe government Deputy Minister for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Energy Mutodi has mocked Tanzania’s president, John Magufuli for encouraging prayer to deal with coronavirus.

Tanzania is one of the few countries in the world that have not imposed a hard lockdown to arrest the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease.

In a tweet this Monday, Mutodi said Tanzania now has 630 COVID-19 cases while Zimbabwe has 31, proof that Zimbabwe’s strategy is working better than Tanzania’s. Said Mutodi:

His Excellency John Pombe Magafuli’s Tanzania now has 630 COVID-19 cases with prayers but without a lockdown while His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe only got 31 cases with lockdown and masks. An insight into how managers can be game-changers.

While Zimbabwe may have fewer COVID-19 cases compared to Tanzania, it has only done 11 647 screening and diagnostic tests as of 3 May.

Further, Zimbabwe at one point reported 40 cases but revised the number to 34. Mutodi now says the number is 31, which raises more questions than others.