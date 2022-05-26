ZANU PF moves out of Obert Mpofu’s offices

ZANU PF Umguza district has moved out of the offices (pictured) that are owned by the party’s Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu located along Canaught Avenue in Bulawayo.

A visit to the offices by this publication revealed that the party banner that was erected at the offices had been removed.

A ZANU PF source who spoke to this reporter revealed that the party decided to moved out of the offices after feeling a need to grow itself and move out of the offices which Mpofu had donated to them to use for many years without paying rent.

The source also highlighted that Mpofu used his personal resources to build the party offices in Lupane. Matabeleland North.

However, reports coming from Lupane indicate that a certain section of ZANU PF members are in frantic efforts to create a wedge between the Provincial Mnister of State Richard Moyo and Mpofu in a bid to influence the province to withdraw iots support for Mpofu as the party moves towards the elective conference.