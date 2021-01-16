Zanu PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information dies

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information and Publicity Ronald Ndava has died.

Secretary Ndava, former Chiredzi North Legislator succumbed to Covid-19 around midnight at Chiredzi General Hospital where he was admitted.

Masvingo minister of State and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira who is also Zanu Pf Provincial Chairman confirmed the death saying he received the news with great shock.

Minister Chadzamira described secretary Ndava as a dedicated Zanu Pf party cadre who worked for the development his community and the party at large.

“Cde Ndava’s death is a heavy blow to the province of Masvingo and the entire nation. He has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. Ndava was a hardworking cadre, a businessman and a family man” said Minister Chadzamira.- ZBC