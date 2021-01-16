Herd boy impregnates employer’s daughter

ZVISHAVANE – An 18-year-old herd boy from Breasts Village in Chief Mazvihwa’s area is in court after he slept with his boss’ 12-year-old daughter resulting in a pregnancy which was noticed two weeks ago.

It started like a song for the two when they were playing inside a hut at the homestead and they then agreed to have sex.

One sexual encounter led to another and this happened several times until the girl got pregnant, the court heard.

Thabiso Gumede appeared before Zvishavane Resident Magistrate facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

The State says during the month of December 2020 at around 9pm the accused was playing with the complainant in the kitchen hut. The two agreed to sex and this continued thereafter.

On January 3, 2021 the complainant realised that she was pregnant and her mother reported the case to the Police leading to the arrest of Gumede.

Gumede was remanded to February 2 2021.

Taurai Muzvimwe represented the State.