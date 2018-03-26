Madhuku To Run Against ED, Chamisa For President, Says We Are Not In A Hurry To Get Into Govt

University of Zimbabwe (UZ) constitutional law lecturer and National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader, Lovemore Madhuku, has revealed that he will be challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa for president in this year’s harmonised elections.

Madhuku admitted that it will be tough going against Zanu-PF and MDC-T, saying this was a chance to market his party. Speaking to New Zimbabwe, Madhuku said,

As NCA, I will be contesting as the Presidential candidate. So you will see us more active after April 2018.

Our participation is the beginning of a long political process.The NCA will be going it alone. We have made that clear all along. We are not in a hurry to get into government but we are in a hurry to make sure that we market our principles. …Nelson Chamisa is a young brother to me and I really wish him very well but that has nothing to do with us working together as a political party. We have different views but for that reason, it benefits our country to have us standing alone. But there is nothing between us anymore with the MDC