South Africans throw up a tauntrum as Zimbabwe execute stunning Covid vaccine plan

February 15, 2021 Staff Reporter Main, Zimbabwe 0

On Sunday morning, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Counsellor Zhao Baogang announced that an Air Zimbabwe plane landed in Beijing to collect and transport 200,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The ambassador shared an image of the plane at the airport, waiting to be loaded with the doses of the Sinopharm vaccine which is set to be administered to Zimbabweans this coming week.

The post elicited a number of responses from people across the board who shared their feelings and conspiracy theories on the Covid-19 vaccine as well as the trip to get the vaccine.

Surprisingly, however, the post also attracted the attention of South Africans, Namibians and other African countries. These nationals used the post to fume at the governments for failing to run functional national airlines like Zimbabwe. Others highlighted that the Zimbabwean government seemed to be making better progress in acquiring the Covid-19 vaccine than supposedly more functional countries.

 

