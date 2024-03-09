Robert Mugabe statue set for airport

Spread the love

A STATUE for the late former President Robert Mugabe will be erected at Robert Gabriel Mugabe (RGM) international airport, government has announced.

The National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe has invited tenders from interested fine artists to bid and produce a life-size statue of the late former leader who ruled for 37 years since the country’s independence in 1980.

Mugabe died on September 6, 2019, two years after being deposed by his former deputy, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, following a military-assisted coup in November 2017.

A Government Gazette General Notice 310 of 2024 reads: “National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe is pleased to invite expressions of interest from fine artists to produce a life-size statue of the late former President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, RG Mugabe to be installed at the RG Mugabe International Airport.”

Mugabe was, however, buried at his rural home in Zvimba, despite efforts by both Zanu-PF and government to have him interred at the National Heroes Acre.

Source – newsday

