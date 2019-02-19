News Ticker

Photos: Body of top ZANU PF leader arrives

February 19, 2019 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

The body of the late ZANU PF Bulawayo Provincial Chairperson Professor Calistus Ndlovu has arrived in the country ahead of his burial at the National Shrine.

Ndlovu who passed away last week in neighbouring South Africa was declared a national hero by the ZANU PF politburo in a unanimous decision.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed shock at the death of the veteran nationalist.

Ndlovu is known for defecting from the then Joshua Nkomo led ZAPU to ZANU PF  at the height of Gukurahundi massacres in 1984.

 

Source – Byo24News



Copyright © 2019 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!