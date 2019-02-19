Photos: Body of top ZANU PF leader arrives

The body of the late ZANU PF Bulawayo Provincial Chairperson Professor Calistus Ndlovu has arrived in the country ahead of his burial at the National Shrine.

Ndlovu who passed away last week in neighbouring South Africa was declared a national hero by the ZANU PF politburo in a unanimous decision.



President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed shock at the death of the veteran nationalist.

Ndlovu is known for defecting from the then Joshua Nkomo led ZAPU to ZANU PF at the height of Gukurahundi massacres in 1984.

