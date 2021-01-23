Paul Mangwana is fine, says brother

Nick Mangwana, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, has dismissed rumours that Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana is fighting a tough battle against COVID-19.

Announced on Twitter, Mangwana said Paul is fine and there is no iota of truth in this and it looks like just someone’s sick joke.

“To those concerned calling and texting to make enquiries, thank you for your concerns. Paul is fine there is no iota of truth in this. Just someone’s sick joke. Please ignore. Tatenda nehanya dzenyu.”

Mangwana was a co-chair of the Constitution Select Committee charged with the drawing up a new constitution for Zimbabwe by the Government of National Unity between 2009 and 2013, COPAC and a very proud Zanu-PF veteran.