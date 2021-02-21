North Korea welcomes Shava appoinment

Pyongyang,(KCNA) — DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to Frederick Musiiwa Makamure Shava upon his appointment as minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Expressing belief that the historic and traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries would continue to grow strong, the message wished the Zimbabwean minister success in his work for the development of foreign relations of the country.