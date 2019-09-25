‘Mugabe is sleeping peacefully’, Grace says as questions mount over keeping corpse in Blue Roof

FORMER President Robert Mugabe is resting in peace following his death early this month, his widow and former First Lady Grace said Monday.

Grace told visiting South African opposition leader Julius Malema that Mugabe, despite having yet to be buried nearly three weeks after his death in Singapore aged 95, is “sleeping easy.”

“He is sleeping zvavo, he is just resting peacefully,” Grace Mugabe told Malema in a very faint voice.

“He is resting.”

Malema, who landed at RGM International Airport at 11 am and was whisked away to Blue Roof, Mugabe’s private residence, spent about three hours in a closed door meeting with the former first family.

Later, the Mugabe family and Malema’s EFF delegation had lunch with Grace, opting just to have Sadza, plain green vegetables and a pie.

A visit by Malema also put to rest speculation that the local chiefs had buried the former strongman’s remains at a secret place in his rural home in Zvimba.

The EFF leader also paid tribute to Grace Mugabe, describing her as a strong woman.

“I came to pay my condolences on behalf of the people of South Africa and particularly the EFF. To thank Mrs Mugabe for having looked after President Mugabe until the last minute. We had to tell her in person that we are very proud of her,” Malema told journalists.

Malema urged Grace to protect Mugabe’s legacy.

“She serves as an inspiration to a lot of us and that she must protect President Mugabe’s legacy with everything against any form of opportunism by those who want to ride behind his illustrious deeds. And we were giving her our support,” he said.

Meanwhile, Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has questioned the legal instrument that allows the corpse of the late Zimbabwe’s strongman President Robert Mugabe to be kept at the Blue Roof residence in Harare.

Mugabe who passed away on the 6ht of September was embalmed and his coffin is lying at the Blue Roof house awaiting burial at a mausoleum yet to be constructed at the National Heroes acre.

Said Mliswa, “It would be interesting what the law or even culture provides regarding keeping a corpse in one’s house for a protracted length of time. Those in the know let’s hear from you.”

Mliswa was barred from entering the Mugabe residence on Monday his respects. He was told that the former First Lady was not present.

Hon. Temba P. Mliswa @TembaMliswa It would be interesting what the law or even culture provides regarding keeping a corpse in one’s house for a protracted length of time. Those in the know let’s hear from you.

A few hours later Grace Mugabe received a delegation led by South Africa’s Julius Malema at the Mugabe residence.

Social media users urged Mliswa to forgive Grace and focus on the future.

“With all due respect Honourable cde Temba l know its bitter to be given that form of reception. However, you could have phoned in advance a day or 2 to announce your impending visit. Your visit was going to coincide with Malema’s visit. Forgive and forget like all men.” One Obert Luciano said.