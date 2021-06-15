Mom, dad fed up with son

A Mutare woman recently dragged her son to court due to his continuous harassment.

Mrs Margaret Mutema and her son Givemore Mutema, both of Bvirindi Village in Zimunya, appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Purity Gumbo, as the former was seeking a protection order against the latter.

Ms Gumbo granted the protection order in Mrs Mutema’s favour.

The court heard that on an unknown date, Givemore destroyed his mother’s doors and chased her away.

He also threatened to kill her.

“He chased me around the yard and labelled me a witch.

“He damaged the doors to my house and also threatened to kill his siblings if they ever come to visit me,” said Mrs Mutema.

“Your Worship, my son is violent. I am just a widow who wants to enjoy her peace,” she said.

In his defence, Givemore blamed his actions on evil spirits.

“My child was bedridden when I confronted my mother.

“There are serious problems haunting our family.

“When I approached my mother and asked her to help us find a lasting solution to the family challenges, she was not forthcoming.

“These evil spirits are haunting me as I am the only child staying at our family homestead with our mother.

“My siblings are safe where they are,” said Givemore.

Meanwhile, a Zimunya man also appeared before Ms Gumbo seeking a protection order against his son.

Charles Dzatsima of Village B, Zimunya, described his son Talent as disrespectful.

“He is in the habit of interfering in my issues with his mother. He always supports her and should be evicted from my house as l’m no longer enjoying my peace there.

“His mother claims that he is not my son and his attitude towards me confirms that,” said Dzatsima.

Talent said he would not stay at the family’s house against his father’s wish.

He went on to argue that his father should always consult his wife when making important decisions.

“I do not wish to leave our home but I cannot stop my father from evicting me from his house.

“I am a married man who has already built his own home,” said Talent.

Ms Gumbo granted a protection order in Dzatsima’s favour.

“The order prohibits Talent from harassing, provoking or disturbing his father’s peace.

Talent was also barred from visiting his father’s homestead.