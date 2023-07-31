Mnangagwa promises development for marginalised Matebelenand north

With just three weeks left until the Zimbabwean elections, the two main contenders have intensified their campaigns.

Over the weekend, the incumbent and ruling Zanu-PF candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa, visited Matabeleland North Province, a region historically regarded as marginalised and lacking basic infrastructure.

Matabeleland North Province has long struggled with access to essential services like hospitals, schools, and roads, and it also faced the tragic Gukurahundi killings in the early 1980s under the late President Robert Mugabe’s rule.

Despite these challenges, thousands of supporters turned up to show their backing for the ruling Zanu-PF party. For Mnangagwa, every vote is crucial, and he has even extended an olive branch to former adversaries.

Phelekezela Mpoko, the last serving vice president under Mugabe, was once part of the G40 faction that opposed Mnangagwa. However, he has now publicly expressed support for the incumbent, despite being expelled from Zanu-PF in 2017.

ZANU-PF reacts to allegations of disrupting opposition rallies



In his campaign, Mnangagwa pledged to uplift the marginalised province and bring it on par with others. He expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support and urged rejection of violence, tribalism, regionalism, and hate speech.

“I am so happy to see you all here in these big numbers. It tells me Zanu-PF is alive, vibrant, and strong. Let us all unite as one sovereign and undivided country of Zimbabwe, developing it for the next generation,” said Mnangagwa.

On Monday, Mnangagwa is set to commission a Coking Coal Project in the province and conclude his tour by officially inaugurating the US$1.5 billion Chinese-built Units 7 and 8 at Hwange Thermal Power Station. The power station’s addition of 600 megawatts of electricity has brought an end to load shedding in the country.

Source: SABC News

