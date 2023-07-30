Mnangagwa, Mphoko bury the hatchet

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his erstwhile rival, ex-vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko have buried the hatchet after a major fallout following the November 2017 military coup which ousted the former president Robert Mugabe and his regime.

In politics they say there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies; only permanent interests.

Mphoko was making a public appearance probably for the first time since 2017.

Mnangagwa said, “Our party Zanu-PF remains clear and united. On the obligation to defend our country’s peace, our sovereignty and our independence and our democracy. Ehhee I had omitted my colleague, u Ree ukhonapha. Hanti liyamazi u Ree, uPhelekezela Mphoko ukhonapha, sukuma ndoda ubuye phambili. Buya udeze, Undoda lo sakhula sonke, siyazana, sasenze izinto ezinengi, kangisoze ngizikhulume lamuhla, laye undoda lo. Ngiyabonga sibili ukuthi ubuye ngapha to support me. I am very grateful that he is here today to support me.”

Zanu-PF commissar, Mike Bihma said he’s a ‘special guest,’ as he was introducing him. Mphoko was a co-vice-president under Robert Mugabe.