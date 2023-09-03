Mnangagwa invites Edgar Lungu after Hakainde Hichilema snub

THE Government of Zimbabwe has invited former Zambia president, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to attend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday, 04 September.

The decision to invite a former Head of State to attend the inauguration has been described by critics as a desperate move by the Government to garner international recognition after the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) questioned the credibility of the 23 August elections in its preliminary report.

It is reported that Hakainde Hichilema has snubbed Mnangagwa’s invite.

Zimbabwe, through its Ambassador to Zambia, Charity Charamba, wrote to Lungu on 02 September 2023, inviting him to attend the ceremony set to be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Reads the letter:

“The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe presents its compliments to Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia and has the honour to extend an invitation from H.E. the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E. President E.D. Mnangagwa to attend his inauguration on 4 September 2023 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe.

“The late notification is sincerely regretted.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe avails itself of this opportunity to renew to Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu the assurances of its highest consideration.”

Meanwhile, posting on X, Information Ministry Secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said at least two presidents from South Africa and Mozambique expected to attend the inauguration.

