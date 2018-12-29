Mnangagwa goes on leave

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has gone on leave, his spokesperson George Charamba announced yesterday.

Mnangagwa’s deputy, Constantino Chiwenga is the acting president.

“He started his leave last Friday but he is local, he is at his farm taking a rest but will be back at work soon,” Charamba said yesterday.

Mnangagwa has had a hectic 13 months which started with him fleeing Zimbabwe on November 6, 2017 when he was fired by ousted leader Robert Mugabe.

He would return to the country two weeks later where he was installed as the new leader following the stunning removal from power of the nonagenarian through a military putsch code-named Operation Restore Legacy.

The 76-year-old Zanu PF leader then completed the remaining eight months of Mugabe’s term which ended with the July 30 harmonised national elections.

Since post-July 30 elections Mnangagwa has been in the wars — having to contend with the violent clashes which left at least six people dead when the military used ammunition to quell an ugly demonstration which broke in the capital’s central business district on August 1.

Apart from dealing with the post July 30 fallout, Mnangagwa had been battling to put the sickly economy back on track but with very little success as shortages of basic consumer goods, fuel and critical medicines dampened the Christmas mood in the country.