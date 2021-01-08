Marooned Chiredzi family rescued by Airforce helicopter

A MILITARY helicopter from Gweru will be used to go and rescue a mother and her five daughters who were marooned by heavy rains in Chiredzi.

Information ministry permanent secretary, Nick Mangwana in a tweet said a helicopter from Gweru had been provided for the operation.

“The marooned mother and her five daughters in Mutirikwi river in Chiredzi are reported to be alive and still waiting for rescue.

“A helicopter from Josiah Tungamirai Airbase in Gweru to come for the rescue operation.

“Water levels in the river have considerably gone down.”

The family was marooned by heavy floods Thursday.

They were trying to cross the flooded river when water levels rose rapidly, trapping them midway.

The distressed family took refuge on outcropping rocks where it has remained since Thursday.

This follows heavy rains in the area that flooded Bangala dam which is now spilling excess water downstream.

According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), the dam which supplies water to the sugar cane farmers in the Low veld is now at 102.3%.

Zanu PF Chiredzi North legislator, Roy Bhila said only helicopters can be used for the rescue mission as boats failed to navigate the rising water levels.

“We tried looking for assistance from those who own boats and they came and saw that with the rising water levels, assisting the marooned family is difficult.

“They are still trapped in the river and we are waiting for the police so we can see how best we can help them.” – Newzim