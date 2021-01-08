Failed ex-South African politician defects to Zimbabwean opposition politics

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has urged the US President-elect Joe Biden to not welcome President Mnangagwa’s overtures as he said President Mnangagwa is a dictator who was part of the corrupt system that led Zimbabwe for the past 41 years.

Maimane was responding to President Mnangagwa’s message congratulating Joe Biden and taking a Jab at Uncle Sam (the US) when he said:

Dear @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris this man Emmerson Mnangagwa is a brutal dictator. He has been part of the corrupt oppressive machinery of Zimbabwe for 41 years. He is a fundamental obstacle to the freedom of its people and no overtures from him should be welcomed.