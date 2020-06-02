Lockdown: Zimbabwe security forces clears cities as Covid-19 cases rise

THOUSANDS of workers have been inconvenienced after being ordered to return home by police and soldiers manning roadblocks in most roads leading into the Harare city centre.

According to reports, the security agents manning the roadblocks are only allowing nurses and few individuals employed under essential services to pass.

It is reported some employees working for large supermarket chains have also been inconvenienced.

The country is on a long lockdown period against the spread of coronavirus, but President Emmerson Mnangagwa two weeks ago relaxed the conditions to allow other sectors to resume operations.

Police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi could not readily shed light on what has prompted the situation, telling our reporters Tuesday morning he was still in briefing and needed an hour to respond.

Information Ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said there was nothing untoward with Tuesday’s enforcement of the country’s lockdown by security forces.

“Members of the security forces are just enforcing the Level two lockdown but people are allowed to get into town provided they are providing essential services and they meet all the conditionality of Level two,” Mangwana said.

Covid-19 cases began to spike in Zimbabwe this past week, sending fresh fears the country’s struggling health institutions could soon be overwhelmed by locals requiring their services.