Kazembe gate-crashes Dokora’s function

BINDURA, The embattled Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe’s efforts to keep ZANU PF Mashonaland Central Province under his belt are under threat amid fierce competition from former Minister of Education, Lazarus Dokora.

Kazembe has fallen out of favour in his Province and is now trying every trick to serve his dying political career.

This comes after the Minister hijacked a program which was supposed to be done by Zanu PF conference fund raising chairman Dr Lazarus Dokora and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe(GMAZ) chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara today.

GMAZ donated 15 000kgs mealie meal, 4000kgs rice and 4000 loaves of bread and Kazembe Kazembe has since claimed credit even if he is not part of the fundraising committee which is led by the Former Minister Dr Dokora who is also eying the provincial post.

Sources close to this publication revealed that Kazembe Kazembe was seen running around like a headless chicken just to attract recognition as he had seized to exist in most of his clansmen political lenses. The embattled minister even told the media that he was the supper provincial chairman whilst Dokora was only conference chairman.

ZANU-PF members who were present including acting ZANU-PF youth league chairman Nheta were not happy with the presence of Kazembe in the fundraising committee.

Kazembe Kazembe is also accused of sending thugs to burn Tafadza Musarara’s trucks in 2018.

Source – Shelton Muchena In Bindura