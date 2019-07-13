Jonathan Moyo takes on SB Moyo

BELEAGUERED self-exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo has taken Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Busi Moyo head on over a tweet which the latter posted on Twitter assuring the nation that he is safe and his security is guaranteed after Friday’s attack by an angry mob of Zimbabweans.

He was attacked after addressing the Chartam house.

Said Prof Moyo, “Your security is guaranteed and protected from heckling and sprinkles of bottled water. How about the security of Zimbabweans? Is it also guaranteed? Are they protected from cold-blooded murder in the streets, torture and rape in their homes by ZDF soldiers deployed by Mnangagwa?”

After the Friday skirmish, Sibusiso had posted that, “Resulting from numerous inquiries from those who love Zimbabwe, I am glad to report that I am safe and sound, my security is guaranteed! Asante Sana.”

Moyo arrived in London at a time when there is growing disgruntlement back home about the economy. However, the retired army lieutenant-general, who announced the November 2017 coup and is also a trained diplomat, told the meeting that Zimbabwe needed to work with Britain to improve its former colony’s prospects.