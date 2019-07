A video of Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa warning President Emmerson Mnangagwa that if he neglects the people of Zimbabwe if favour of ZANU PF members he will not be able to rule the country.

Mliswa reminds Mnangagwa that when he was exiled in South Africa people of Zimbabwe marched in support of him but now he has taken a political side.

Mliswa says Mnangagwa is still surrounded by criminals that existed during the Mugabe dispensation.

Watch the video below: