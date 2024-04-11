Information Minister calls on media to support Zim’s new currency

Spread the love

THE successful adoption of Zimbabwe’s new currency Zimbabwe’s Gold ( ZiG) , is hinged on the positive coverage given by media practitioners, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Addressing members of the media attending a two-day workshop on HIV/AIDS in Chinhoyi organised by the National Aids Council (NAC), Dr Muswere challenged journalists to be ethical and tell the country’s story in a positive way.

Minister Muswere added that while the media continue to play a critical role in disseminating information to curb pandemics like HIV, Covid-19 and cholera, some alarmists in the fraternity have been on a drive to discredit the newly-introduced currency.

“Let’s all support the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG). That’s our currency and the country comes first. It is good to discuss, to explore and to seek clarity because it’s all constitutional in terms of freedom of expression but, the panic and the alarm around doom and catastrophe should not be part of journalism.

“Journalism should have ethics, to be able to tell the correct story which is factual, where there are negatives and positives, stories that are credible,” he said.Turning to the issue of HIV and Aids, Dr Muswere said Zimba

bwe had managed to attain the 95/95/95 target in reducing HIV/AIDS infection rate and recorded low deaths during the 2020-2022 Covid-19 era due to media personnel’s efforts.

The media’s participation in informing and educating the community had also resulted in Zimbabwe winning the battle against the disease.

On Tuesday, Cabinet announced that 10 districts had been declared Cholera-free.

It was therefore important to tell Zimbabwe’s story correct, said the Minister.

With Zimbabwe edging towards an upper-middle-income-economy by 2030, Dr Muswere challenged journalists to play a critical role in national development.

“Journalists have a role to play in health matters and nation building because the health of the population defines the past, the current circumstances, the challenges, the opportunities and the resilience, the dedication and commitment of Zimbabweans. The health of the nation defines the future of our country and journalists have a role to play,” he added.

He challenged journalists and the citizens to draw lessons from the tale of a young lawyer and author, Mr Kensington Marufu who has defied the odds despite his circumstances.

Mr Marufu is living positively with HIV.

Mr Marufu who tested positive to HIV in 2000, struggled and persevered through the hardships of life and stereotyping only to graduate as a legal practitioner.

The author gifted Dr Muswere with his book entitled ‘Touched by Grace’ which chronicles his life with the disease.

Speaking at the same occasion, NAC chief executive officer, Dr Bernard Madzima said the proper flow of information on HIV and AIDS required a mutual partnership between the media and his organisation.

“That partnership should facilitate deliberate sharing of information and accurate as well as responsible reporting, spurred by national interest and the pursuit of a development agenda anchored on the ideals of the National Development Strategy 1,” he said.

Zimbabwe has an estimated 1.3 million people living with HIV, a global pandemic which has 37.7 million infected globally. – Herald

