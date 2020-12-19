Festive: Traffic surges at Beitbridge

ACTIVITY has heightened at Beitbridge Border Post as more Zimbabweans based in South Africa start trickling in for the festive holidays under strict Covid-19 management protocols.

All travellers are being screened before entering the country and are mandated to produce a Covid-19 clearance certificate with a validity not exceeding two days.

Those travelling to South Africa should produce the same certificates but with a validity of three days.

By end of day yesterday, the border was full of light vehicles, commercial trucks and pedestrians who are allowed to access the border under the current travel regulations.

Cabinet announced recently that public transport will be re-introduced in the first quarter of next year.

Security has been beefed with security guards from the Department of Immigration, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the police and other security agencies.

Those without valid travel documents are screened at all entry and exit points.

According to one border official, traffic started increasing from Friday when schools closed and most companies effected the annual shutdown.